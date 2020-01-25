Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $884,141.85.

On Friday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $122.31 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

