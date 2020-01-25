Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

WORK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

