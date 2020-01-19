Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

WORK opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds