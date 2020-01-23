Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 9,379 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Snap stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

