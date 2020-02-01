Insider Selling: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Sells 6,316 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Noralee Bradley sold 6,316 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$11,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,426 shares in the company, valued at C$331,495.50.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 28th, Noralee Bradley sold 3,664 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$6,595.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.92. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market cap of $419.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

