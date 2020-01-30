Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Sells 10,099 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TER opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

