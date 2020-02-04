Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Sells 7,955 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 506,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teradyne by 27.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

