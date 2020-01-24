Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $572.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.84 and a 200-day moving average of $306.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

