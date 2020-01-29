Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Sells 22,462 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

