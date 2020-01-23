Insider Selling: The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO Sells 24,547 Shares of Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Day sold 7,711 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $58,372.27.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 63.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 34.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

