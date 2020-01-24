Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells 4,089 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TWST opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

