Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 5,262 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $23,012.40.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after buying an additional 259,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 252,944 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

