Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Sells 4,503 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $76,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?