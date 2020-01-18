Insider Selling: UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Sells 351 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $509,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UniFirst stock opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 469.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Current Ratio