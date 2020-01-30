Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 1,147 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $163,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $573,745.26.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $105.91 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

