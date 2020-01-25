Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 735 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40.

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18.

NYSE VEEV opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.68 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

