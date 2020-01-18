Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 53.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 444,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 154,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 226.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

