Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Sells 5,750 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

