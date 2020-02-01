Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Sells 2,946 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Whirlpool stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.25.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

