Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 50,667 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel