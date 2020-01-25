Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $379,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $344,385.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $48,915,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

