Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 927 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $79,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88.

On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 39.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,860,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,912,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 293.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

