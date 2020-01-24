Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells 13,046 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $976,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 282,504 shares in the company, valued at $21,142,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $881,257.30.

On Monday, December 23rd, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04.

On Monday, November 25th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $898,999.86.

On Monday, October 28th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $911,784.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $74.47 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $107.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

