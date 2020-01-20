Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 154,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

