Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Buys $19,999.98 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at $948,053.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $32,349.71.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.

Shares of ISIG opened at $0.79 on Friday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

