Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at $960,207.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,969 shares of company stock worth $69,632. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

