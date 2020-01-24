Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Insmed stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 618,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. Insmed has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Insmed by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

