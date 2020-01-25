Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,843. Insmed has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 88.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

