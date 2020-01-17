Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.29% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Insmed has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 88.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio