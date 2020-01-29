Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $311,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $847,440 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.67. Insperity has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

