Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0438 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBD opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

