Inspire Medical Systems Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE INSP opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,409 shares of company stock worth $7,412,524. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after acquiring an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,739,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

