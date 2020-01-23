Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to post sales of $23.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.80 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $16.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $78.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.60 million to $79.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $109.00 million, with estimates ranging from $106.70 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $80.61. 158,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,229. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,141,788.00. Insiders have sold 115,709 shares of company stock worth $8,144,712 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after buying an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

