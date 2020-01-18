Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $82.47 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,461.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio