Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives $73.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,461.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,465,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 181,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

