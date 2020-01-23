Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.71

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 1505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.47.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,141,788.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,144,712. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,293,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 279.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,570,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 541,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

