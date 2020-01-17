Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of INSP opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.26. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $34,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,461.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

