Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.05

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 495070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Several brokerages recently commented on INSE. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

