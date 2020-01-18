Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce sales of $52.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.06 million and the lowest is $49.31 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $30.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $139.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 33,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

