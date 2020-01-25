Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

INSE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

