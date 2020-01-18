Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.