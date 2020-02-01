InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28, approximately 677,258 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 469,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

NSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the period.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

