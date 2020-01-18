InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Up 16%

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares were up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 426,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts have commented on NSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

