InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) were up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 12,010 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

