Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 182.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 202,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com