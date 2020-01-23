Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP Sells $49,877.36 in Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $499.82 million, a P/E ratio of 251.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?