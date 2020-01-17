Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 4,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,636. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $468.43 million, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on IIIN shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

