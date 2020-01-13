Institutional Ownership Update on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Based on the lastest quarterly filings, institutions continue to be large stakeholders in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). The big banks are holding 96.80% of the shares while company insiders are clinging to 0.20%. Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. are currently valued at $7.17 with a furture target price of $9.07 according to research brokerages.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)'s stock has been a favorite of "smart money" aka institutions, as of late. Institutions are currently holders of 96.80% of the shares. On the other hand, company insiders are holding 0.20%.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock was -1.38%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.24%, -6.76% over the last quarter, and -12.24% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock was -10.26% off of the high and 8.14% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -18.52% (High), 20.10%, (Low).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 51.96. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Another important element to consider is the price target and recommendations from brokerage firm analysts. On a consensus basis the Street sees the stock heading to 9.07 in the near term. Based on a 1 to 5 integer scale, analysts have a 2.60 recommendation on the name.