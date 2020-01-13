Institutional Ownership Update on U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s shares are under review with key ownership changing hands of late.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock has been a favorite of “smart money” aka institutions, as of late. Institutions are currently holders of 97.90% of the shares. On the other hand, company insiders are holding 5.10%. U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s stock price currently sits at $41.03.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock was -1.52%. Over the last week of the month, it was -0.01%, -16.94% over the last quarter, and -19.11% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, U.S. Concrete, Inc. stock was -25.50% off of the high and 8.98% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -27.03% (High), 24.32%, (Low).

Technical Analysis

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 46.17. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

Another important element to consider is the price target and recommendations from brokerage firm analysts. On a consensus basis the Street sees the stock heading to 53.19 in the near term. Based on a 1 to 5 integer scale, analysts have a 2.10 recommendation on the name.