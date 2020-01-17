Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Update

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 457,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,221.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

